Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Dunkin Brands Grp Com (DNKN) Position by $497,175; Stock Rose; All-Stars Investment LTD Has Lowered Yy (YY) Stake by $13.02 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com (DNKN) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 6,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 591,073 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.39M, down from 597,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 264,989 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 588,327 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com by 401,299 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $30.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS).