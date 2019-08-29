Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Danaher Com (DHR) Holding; Universal (UVV) Has 1.52 Sentiment

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Danaher Corp Com (DHR) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 3,998 shares as Danaher Corp Com (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 245,214 shares with $32.37 million value, down from 249,212 last quarter. Danaher Corp Com now has $100.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 1.45 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Universal Corp (UVV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 88 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 58 sold and reduced equity positions in Universal Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 20.26 million shares, down from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Universal Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 47 Increased: 64 New Position: 24.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by RALES MITCHELL P, worth $348,800 on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 142,366 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com owns 168,520 shares. Franklin Street Nc accumulated 126,923 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 267 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.24% or 2.81M shares in its portfolio. 258,892 were reported by Wafra. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 181,527 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 14,975 shares. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Cortland Associate Mo holds 9.52% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 446,012 shares. Lathrop Investment Corporation, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,510 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 6,307 shares. Tompkins Corporation reported 22,534 shares. Olstein LP has invested 0.57% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Among 2 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $140 lowest target. $144’s average target is 3.23% above currents $139.49 stock price. Danaher Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 30.32 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A stake by 92,240 shares to 103,040 valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) stake by 236,031 shares and now owns 239,901 shares. Esco Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ESE) was raised too.

Universal Corporation engages in leaf tobacco business worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The firm processes and sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation for 149,629 shares. Brandywine Trust Co owns 14,907 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.58% invested in the company for 368,700 shares. The Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,578 shares.

