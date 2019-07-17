Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Holding by $394,400 as Market Value Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Declined While Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut by $7.00 Million Its Position

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,697 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, down from 164,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.59. About 6.77M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 05/04/2018 – HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD HCLT.NS ACQUIRES LIFE SCIENCES AND CONSUMER SERVICES PROVIDER C3l SOLUTIONS FROM MERCK & CO INC; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23M, down from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $159.94. About 836,673 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 6.80 million shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.74 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 21.61 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41,660 shares to 884,850 shares, valued at $104.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC).

