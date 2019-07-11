Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed By $526,516 Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding; Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 13 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 12 reduced and sold their positions in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 11,446 shares as Coca Cola Co Com (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 681,233 shares with $31.92 million value, down from 692,679 last quarter. Coca Cola Co Com now has $220.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 2.87M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust for 1.15 million shares. King Wealth owns 11,947 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.03% invested in the company for 21,329 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Whittier Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 41,740 shares.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $419.95 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 10,041 shares traded. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has risen 6.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KO in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 10,760 shares to 13,245 valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 7,627 shares and now owns 339,846 shares. Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N & owns 6,784 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 368,576 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 246,767 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Town Country Financial Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 102,941 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management And Inc has 0.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,000 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 93,371 shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Liability holds 1.12% or 89,819 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Inc Il accumulated 0.75% or 25,538 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 14,283 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth Mgmt. Coho Ltd reported 444,131 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Llc accumulated 16.56 million shares. Spears Abacus Limited Company has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

