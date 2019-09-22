Sawgrass Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by $8.18 Million as Share Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While State Street Has Trimmed Stake by $39.50 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 143,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 796,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.49 million, up from 652,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41 million shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 840,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 195.54M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.36B, down from 196.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

