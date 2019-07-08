Sawgrass Asset Management Has Lowered Chemed New Com (CHE) Holding; Destination Maternity Has 0.83 Sentiment

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Chemed Corp New Com (CHE) stake by 81.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 4,220 shares as Chemed Corp New Com (CHE)’s stock rose 8.34%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 935 shares with $299,000 value, down from 5,155 last quarter. Chemed Corp New Com now has $5.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $370.08. About 66,428 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36

Destination Maternity Corp (DEST) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 10 funds increased and started new holdings, while 12 sold and reduced their stock positions in Destination Maternity Corp. The funds in our database now own: 5.95 million shares, up from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Destination Maternity Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Destination Maternity slumps 35.5% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “46 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Destination Maternity Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Destination Maternity Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Destination Maternity (DEST) Announces Reduction in Force, Sees Cost Savings – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. The company has market cap of $19.36 million. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 1,220 retail locations, including 515 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 705 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. It currently has negative earnings. It also operated 213 international franchised locations comprising 19 stand-alone stores in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel, and India; and 194 shop-in-shop locations in South Korea, Mexico, Israel, and India.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345,350 activity.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Destination Maternity Corporation for 1.98 million shares. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owns 174,816 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 287,580 shares. The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 94,173 shares.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 3,074 shares traded. Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) has declined 24.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DEST News: 17/05/2018 – EGAN-JONES RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO ELECT ALL FOUR INVESTOR GROUP NOMINEES TO THE DESTINATION MATERNITY BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Responds to Dissident Group Seeking Co Control at 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY NAMES ORCHESTRA-PREMAMAN CHAIR TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – NATHAN MILLER AND PETER O’MALLEY – RELEASE LETTER TO DESTINATION MATERNITY SHAREHOLDERS CALLING ON THEM TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF THEIR 4 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 11/05/2018 – ISS Supports Case That Additional Change Is Warranted at the Bd Level at Destination Maternity; 07/05/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT TO DOWN APPROXIMATELY 100 BASIS POINTS; 23/05/2018 – Destination Maternity and Investor Group Issue Joint Statement About Results; 26/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER SAYS DISAGREE THAT DESTINATION MATERNITY HAS “TIMELY COMPLIED” WITH MILLER’S PREVIOUS REQUESTS FOR CERTAIN STOCKHOLDER LISTS; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP – ANNE-CHARLOTTE WINDAL APPOINTED INDEPENDENT CHAIR OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Destination Maternity Shareholders Miller and O’Malley, Citing Board Size Reduction, Reduce Their Slate to Four People

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chemed Corporation (CHE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Roto-Rooter Buys Oakland, California Franchise – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Chemed Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CHE) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 3,215 shares to 6,075 valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 58,548 shares and now owns 232,335 shares. Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) was raised too.