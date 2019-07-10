Sawgrass Asset Management Has Lifted Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Holding; As Bb&T (BBT) Shares Declined, Conning Has Decreased Its Stake by $508,162

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 2,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,375 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 21,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 268,014 shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 11,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 868,634 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.42M, down from 879,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 4.58 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,018 shares to 849,926 shares, valued at $50.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 10,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,684 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.57M for 11.38 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2.04 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.13% stake. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 750,315 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams, Texas-based fund reported 60,670 shares. Naples Global Ltd Llc owns 12,634 shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt owns 544,543 shares or 11.3% of their US portfolio. Hamel Assocs Inc owns 2.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 96,205 shares. South State has 0.2% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 42,551 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 188,515 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Amg Tru State Bank has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 8,231 shares. Wills Fin Inc invested in 13,610 shares. Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 331 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank Corporation owns 101,364 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.60M shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtn holds 73,052 shares. Citigroup owns 5,588 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Metropolitan Life Ny has 26,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs reported 1,424 shares stake. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Co owns 920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 15,148 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 126,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Timessquare Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.72% stake. Fiera Capital owns 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 36,541 shares. Moreover, First Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Timpani Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 38,569 shares. Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.27% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutn Inc Com (NYSE:EBS) by 18,560 shares to 14,645 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 9,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,879 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC).