Sawgrass Asset Management Has Lifted By $589,050 Its Hill Rom Hldgs Com (HRC) Holding; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Decreased Hess (HES) Position By $35.01 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (HRC) stake by 31.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 5,610 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 23,525 shares with $2.49M value, up from 17,915 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com now has $7.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 288,103 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Hess Corp (HES) stake by 97.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 583,521 shares as Hess Corp (HES)’s stock rose 2.74%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 14,101 shares with $849,000 value, down from 597,622 last quarter. Hess Corp now has $18.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 1.60M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 1.80 million shares to 11.55 million valued at $102.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) stake by 494,942 shares and now owns 502,942 shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd was raised too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E. Quigley James H. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar on Wednesday, March 6. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Shares for $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Secs, New York-based fund reported 700,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 447,833 shares. Moreover, Ci Invests has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 79,100 shares. 49,400 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Horizon Ltd holds 4,581 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp accumulated 12.77M shares. Castleark Ltd owns 46,830 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Waratah Cap Advisors Limited invested in 0.25% or 39,263 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,149 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 10,065 shares. 33,868 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Invesco has invested 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 111,900 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Manufacturers Life The holds 336,548 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Hess has $9300 highest and $58 lowest target. $72’s average target is 20.16% above currents $59.92 stock price. Hess had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 4,333 shares to 258,720 valued at $60.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 6,629 shares and now owns 591,073 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Co reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Lc owns 301,034 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Tru Invest holds 0.77% or 6,140 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 7,791 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc invested in 0.16% or 131,190 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 1.08 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,864 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 0.06% or 75,491 shares. Cutter & Commerce Brokerage owns 0.08% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 2,520 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1.08M shares. North Star Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). The California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hill-Rom has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $119’s average target is 12.21% above currents $106.05 stock price. Hill-Rom had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Needham. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $108 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 6.