Sawgrass Asset Management Has Increased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position By $2.60 Million; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 21.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 187,849 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 684,264 shares with $25.41 million value, down from 872,113 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 3.72M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) stake by 7.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 32,458 shares as Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 441,512 shares with $35.58 million value, up from 409,054 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. Com now has $100.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.69. About 10.39 million shares traded or 11.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR

Among 13 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity. The insider Doerger Brian J. sold $349,347.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay Talks Sales Taxes and Changes to Its Buyer Pool – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “eBay To Launch Fulfillment, Delivery Service In U.S. Next Year – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Limited Liability stated it has 752 shares. Perritt Mgmt reported 11,943 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.01% or 13,289 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 613,760 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Com stated it has 7,038 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Choate Advsr has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Beese Fulmer has 0.56% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 76,721 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 0.03% or 33,601 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc has invested 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 368 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd reported 41,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.34% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.02M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 148 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG) stake by 17,104 shares to 47,773 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 11,560 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) was raised too.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Q2 sales flat; Humira sales down 6%; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AbbVie’s Acquisitions Report Card Shows Investors Have a Reason to Worry About the Allergan Buyout – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie, Allergan, Ugh – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 11,446 shares to 681,233 valued at $31.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Generac Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 26,140 shares and now owns 19,090 shares. Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90 target in Thursday, February 21 report.