Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Caci International Cl A (CACI) Stake By $1.05 Million; Sprott Raised Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stake By $575,004

Sprott Inc increased Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) stake by 9.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 143,751 shares as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)’s stock rose 25.75%. The Sprott Inc holds 1.67M shares with $7.09 million value, up from 1.53 million last quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc now has $652.98 million valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.325. About 1.34M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI) stake by 62.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 5,775 shares as Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 3,410 shares with $621,000 value, down from 9,185 last quarter. Caci International Inc Cl A now has $5.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $214.12. About 61,044 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 25/04/2018 – CACI AWARDED $145 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 15/05/2018 – CACI Pres of U.S. Ops DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA Intl Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – WAS AWARDED ONE-YEAR TASK ORDER OF ABOUT $41.5 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance Corp has invested 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 2,905 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 4,170 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 4,248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Hennessy Advsrs reported 87,000 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,567 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 17,919 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 171,490 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors holds 0% or 2,432 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.33% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability reported 1,750 shares stake.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CACI Awarded $645 Million GSA Task Order to Support U.S. European and Africa Commands – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Awarded $232 Million Contract to Provide Language Training and Cultural Expertise to Intelligence Community Customer – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “General Dynamics divests satellite business unit – Washington Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI International to Release 4th Quarter and Year-End FY19 Results After Market Close on August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12,011 activity. Wallace William S had sold 67 shares worth $12,011 on Wednesday, February 13.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK) stake by 2,465 shares to 4,310 valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Pra Health Sciences In Com stake by 17,220 shares and now owns 25,745 shares. Esco Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ESE) was raised too.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 15.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.72M for 25.25 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CACI Int`l had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) rating on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $227 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 24,122 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Shell Asset Company invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Sprott reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 288,700 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 56,850 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 6.73 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. James Invest Inc accumulated 106,730 shares. 431,136 are held by British Columbia Investment Corp. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 41,060 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 101,574 were reported by Toronto Dominion State Bank. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 408,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Sprott Inc decreased Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) stake by 45,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 160,000 shares. Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) was reduced too.