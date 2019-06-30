Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Position in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Valuation Rose, Advisors Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.25 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 23,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,871 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, down from 354,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.13B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is up 23.27% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 25,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 692,669 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.57 million, down from 718,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 21,733 shares to 343,014 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 32,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86M for 21.32 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.34 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 189,331 shares to 358,074 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:LPLA).