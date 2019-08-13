Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) as Share Price Rose; Waverton Investment Management LTD Decreased Position in Apple Com (AAPL) by $27.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 143,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 454,513 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.34 million, down from 598,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 11,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 681,233 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.92 million, down from 692,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 6.42M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Mgmt has 47,517 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Co owns 134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 318,568 were accumulated by Allstate. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 6.83M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 0.14% or 68,241 shares. Terril Brothers owns 8,953 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Natl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.16% or 50,619 shares. Td Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6.38M shares. Franklin Resources has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 10,832 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Camarda Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ssi Invest Management holds 10,612 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc stated it has 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41,660 shares to 884,850 shares, valued at $104.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 362,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:AMT) by 384,368 shares to 427,933 shares, valued at $84.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX) by 3,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:INTU).