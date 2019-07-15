Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Dunkin Brands Grp Com (DNKN) by $497,175 as Market Valuation Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Has Increased Its Position by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com (DNKN) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 6,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 591,073 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.39 million, down from 597,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 243,083 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 36,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,753 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94 million, up from 661,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 6.29M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Vigilant Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,122 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability owns 160,863 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 263,110 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 7.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cahill Financial Advsrs Inc stated it has 5,155 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc accumulated 37,566 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 968 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 92,278 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 53,539 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alps Advsr holds 0.01% or 50,400 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Lc owns 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 34,374 shares. Matarin Ltd Liability Com invested in 140,055 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Produces The Cuphead Show! Based on Hit Video Game – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $127,500 in Scholarships to 48 Massachusetts High School Seniors – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cable Television Industry Near-Term Prospects Abundant – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock Sails to Record High After Latest Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,375 shares to 165,091 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 20,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Fortinet, Dunkin’ Brands Group, 8×8, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Antero Resources, and Casella Waste Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Has Dunkin’ Brands Revenue Performed And What Is Its Potential? – Forbes” published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands: High Price For Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 21, 2018.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 58,548 shares to 232,335 shares, valued at $23.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV).