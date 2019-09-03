Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake; Shorts at Avianca Holdings S.A. American Depositary Shares (AVH) Raised By 3.73%

Avianca Holdings S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AVH) had an increase of 3.73% in short interest. AVH’s SI was 330,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.73% from 318,900 shares previously. With 173,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Avianca Holdings S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AVH)’s short sellers to cover AVH’s short positions. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 310,033 shares traded or 154.27% up from the average. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 09/05/2018 – Advent Intl shopping its stake in Avianca mileage program; 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 1.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 5,764 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 398,849 shares with $70.41 million value, down from 404,613 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $58.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Avianca Holdings S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $321.53 million. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in ground activities for thirdÂ–party airlines in airport hubs, and aircraft leasing activities; and operates LifeMiles, a frequent flyer program.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.03% or 5,021 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Penobscot Investment Management Inc holds 8,715 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 13,379 shares. Essex Inv Management Com Limited Liability Company has 346 shares. Nippon Life Americas Inc stated it has 22,870 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has 450 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.34% or 32,000 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Llc has 0.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 3,693 are owned by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. 9,201 are owned by Perkins Coie Trust Company. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 1,941 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Principal Incorporated holds 460,567 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Veritas Invest Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 250,004 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW) stake by 30,198 shares to 150,705 valued at $27.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) stake by 4,885 shares and now owns 9,100 shares. Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

