Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Holding by $400,425; Shares Rose; Ftb Advisors Upped Holding in Target Com (TGT) by $440,800

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,024 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 11,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 5,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,651 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 119,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.67 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10,760 shares to 13,245 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esco Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ESE) by 10,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:HRC).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,235 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wendell David, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 6,300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.34% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has 0.6% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Palisade Management Limited Liability Nj holds 68,061 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Optimum Advsr has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 5,990 shares. Guardian Tru reported 0.03% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 319,910 shares. Sei stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Of Virginia invested in 0.21% or 15,225 shares. Accredited Inc accumulated 0.11% or 9,748 shares. Excalibur holds 0.66% or 12,236 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 344,318 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,005 shares to 22,819 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 11,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,861 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Total Intl Bd Index Fd Etf (BNDX).