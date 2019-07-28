Sawgrass Asset Management Has Boosted By $1.32 Million Its Fair Isaac Com (FICO) Holding; Next Century Growth Investors Upped Its Veracyte (VCYT) Holding

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Fair Isaac Corp Com (FICO) stake by 115.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 4,885 shares as Fair Isaac Corp Com (FICO)’s stock rose 19.39%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 9,100 shares with $2.47M value, up from 4,215 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp Com now has $10.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $352.67. About 149,035 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Veracyte Inc (VCYT) stake by 35.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 191,588 shares as Veracyte Inc (VCYT)’s stock rose 34.48%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 726,554 shares with $18.18M value, up from 534,966 last quarter. Veracyte Inc now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 417,132 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New operating chief at Veracyte – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New COO at Veracyte – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore softens view on Stryker in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,691 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Millrace Asset Gru has 2.81% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 37,900 shares. Quantum Management has invested 1.86% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 51,765 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 300,303 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Eam Investors Limited Liability has invested 1.21% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 8,200 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 2.43% or 726,554 shares in its portfolio. 930,000 are held by Eventide Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 0.04% or 12,500 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 198,775 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 161,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tpg Group Incorporated Hldg (Sbs) Advisors invested in 809,918 shares or 0.4% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. JONES EVAN/ FA had sold 75,000 shares worth $1.53M on Thursday, February 28. 8,000 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares with value of $145,364 were sold by Anderson Bonnie H.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Kinsale Capital Group stake by 57,380 shares to 434,870 valued at $29.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) stake by 36,752 shares and now owns 301,748 shares. Nmi Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca), a California-based fund reported 12 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 75,102 shares. Eqis accumulated 3,537 shares. Coastline Trust Co holds 0.35% or 8,630 shares. Advisory Services Networks Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,558 shares. The California-based Eam Invsts Lc has invested 0.41% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Tiverton Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 483 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corp holds 0% or 1,680 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,100 shares. D E Shaw & Company invested in 16,988 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 14,300 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. $1.18 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot on Monday, February 11. Wehmann James M sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 5,001 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.32M was made by Scadina Mark R on Wednesday, February 6. 2,000 shares were sold by Leonard Michael S, worth $470,767 on Friday, February 8.