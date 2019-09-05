Sawgrass Asset Management Has Boosted Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake by $2.60 Million; James Investment Research Has Increased Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) as Share Value Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 32,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 441,512 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58 million, up from 409,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 9.61M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 69.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 45,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 110,662 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 65,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.75% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 6.91M shares traded or 149.15% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Cap Inc stated it has 3,510 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 22,415 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chevy Chase Hldgs reported 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 18,771 shares. Tru Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,845 shares stake. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 12,488 shares. Bangor Savings Bank has 7,299 shares. Utd Fire Gp holds 0.1% or 3,408 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 45,022 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 55,890 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 252,364 shares. 1.71M were accumulated by King Luther Capital Mgmt. Asset Inc reported 22,563 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, July 31. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14,295 shares to 60,160 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 104,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,297 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutn Inc Com (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 0.04% or 28,433 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 212,831 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Sun Life Fin Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Northern Corp invested in 5.62M shares. 200 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Smithfield Com has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Ltd Com accumulated 12,008 shares. 400 were reported by Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn. Denali Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 242,900 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Llp has 232,812 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 52,301 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).