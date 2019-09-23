Sawgrass Asset Management Decreased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stake By $722,450; WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC ORDINARY SH (MRWSF) SI Increased By 20.2%

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 14,449 shares as Coca Cola Co Com (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 666,784 shares with $33.95 million value, down from 681,233 last quarter. Coca Cola Co Com now has $230.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.35M shares traded or 61.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) had an increase of 20.2% in short interest. MRWSF’s SI was 2.57M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.2% from 2.14 million shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 352 days are for WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)’s short sellers to cover MRWSF’s short positions. It closed at $2.46 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morrisons’ Recovery Is Underway But Is It In The Share Price? – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. 2016 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No Value At The Supermarket: Tesco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2015 was also an interesting one.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. The firm is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing. It has a 18.36 P/E ratio. It operates through 491 stores.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

