Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Home Depot Com (HD) Stake By $1.17 Million; Private Capital Management Has Decreased Spartannash Co. (SPTN) Stake By $9.42 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 5,651 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 344,980 shares with $71.75 million value, down from 350,631 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $256.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Spartannash Co. (SPTN) stake by 72.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc sold 856,178 shares as Spartannash Co. (SPTN)’s stock declined 24.81%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 332,813 shares with $3.88M value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Spartannash Co. now has $432.02M valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 311,862 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is -1.86% below currents $233.98 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va invested 2.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 474,660 shares. Becker Capital Inc accumulated 9,605 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Financial Counselors holds 0.74% or 87,042 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 310,340 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 512,378 shares. Bridges Inv Management has 144,171 shares. 277,748 were reported by Todd Asset Management Lc. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 747,580 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 1,900 shares. Saturna invested in 10,178 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La has 4.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 25,726 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.36% or 209,712 shares. Sand Hill Glob Limited stated it has 1,675 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 6,665 shares to 22,780 valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2. It also upped Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) stake by 2,205 shares and now owns 5,615 shares. Fti Consulting Inc Com (NYSE:FCN) was raised too.

Private Capital Management Llc increased First Northwest Bancorp stake by 26,786 shares to 748,704 valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) stake by 175,814 shares and now owns 362,244 shares. Ecn Capital Corporation was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SpartanNash has $1500 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is -13.12% below currents $11.89 stock price. SpartanNash had 5 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 22.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $14.17M for 7.62 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.