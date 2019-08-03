Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Holding by $394,400; Valuation Rose; Kroger Co (KR) Holder Sasco Capital Boosted Holding by $4.02 Million as Shares Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 138,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23 million, down from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 1.27M shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 16.81M shares traded or 80.81% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Progress; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Costco Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 366,481 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP has 355,936 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Limited has 0.18% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 546,890 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc invested in 0% or 4,256 shares. Globeflex Capital LP invested in 0.12% or 23,391 shares. Mirae Asset Invs owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 51,184 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 5,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 395,438 shares or 2% of the stock. Hollencrest holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 38,510 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 29,600 shares stake. Hap Trading Limited Co stated it has 18,660 shares. Nordea Mgmt invested in 3.51M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 86,259 shares. Duncker Streett holds 876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amg National Trust Bancorporation holds 90,286 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 1.36 million shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $35.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) by 217,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,741 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Clorox’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.