Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $905,293; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Cut Holding by $17.37 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 57,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,022 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, down from 92,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 17,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 944,126 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97M, down from 961,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Llc invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). New York-based Tompkins Fin has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Llc has 0.96% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management reported 0.38% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Earnest Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 872 were reported by Indiana And Mgmt. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability has 2,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management, Washington-based fund reported 817 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.22% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1.74M shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,295 were accumulated by Landscape Management Lc. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability holds 26,677 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,573 shares to 79,934 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 64,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 5.38M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Co Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 48,926 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 17,344 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh. Pacific Investment Management invested in 125,298 shares or 1.49% of the stock. The Georgia-based Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 3.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Daiwa Sb Invests holds 161,750 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation reported 7,315 shares stake. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.16% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 37.17M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 144,497 shares. Guardian Management holds 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 31,650 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 10,033 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 28,175 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO) by 1,934 shares to 61,794 shares, valued at $63.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A by 92,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc Com.

