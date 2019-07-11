Sawgrass Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Republic Svcs Com (RSG); Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding Has Increased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 119.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 38,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,329 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 32,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.77. About 805,520 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 6098.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 236,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,901 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28M, up from 3,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 723,658 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Niche Industry Is Crushing the Market – Motley Fool” on March 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Earnings in This Disgusting Industry Are Way Up. Is it Worth a Look? – The Motley Fool” published on October 28, 2018, Zacks.com published: “6 Reasons Why You Should Buy Republic Services (RSG) Now – Zacks.com” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas invested in 0.3% or 46,620 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,459 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0% or 340 shares. World Investors holds 1.50 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 40,556 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.07% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Peak Asset Lc stated it has 0.59% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Conning stated it has 5,702 shares. Dupont Cap Corp reported 41,918 shares. 18,112 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 9,747 shares. Old Bancorporation In holds 21,635 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,946 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 380,602 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 925,876 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $148,500 activity.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,093 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $53.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC) by 7,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,119 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 21,384 shares to 158,504 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 29,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,875 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tiffany -3% after tourism drop impacts results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tiffany: Shares On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tiffany Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.