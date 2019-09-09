Sawgrass Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Fair Isaac Com (FICO); Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Shareholder Inca Investments Lifted Its Holding by $7.03 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (FICO) by 115.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 4,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 4,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $20.94 during the last trading session, reaching $348.46. About 301,357 shares traded or 32.40% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.42M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86M, up from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 107,438 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,069 were reported by Globeflex Capital Lp. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Rbf Capital Lc owns 20,000 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 3 shares stake. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na reported 913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Gru owns 218 shares. 42,619 are owned by Congress Asset Ma. Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,904 shares. Element Management Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 5,201 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd has invested 0.13% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Sei Invs Co owns 11,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE) by 4,220 shares to 935 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,386 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88 million shares to 6.72M shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,200 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

