Sawgrass Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM); As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Market Valuation Declined, Presima Raised Stake

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,880 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 13,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam So Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $153.38. About 76,134 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 115,059 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gru Limited Liability reported 436,394 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 2,383 shares. 7,955 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 102,035 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 1,379 shares. Signaturefd Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 25 shares. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 545 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 10,800 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,858 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 38,306 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 224,030 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 10,769 shares. De Burlo Group has invested 0.23% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14,295 shares to 60,160 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,947 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bright Horizons Family Solution Inc. (BFAM) CEO Stephen Kramer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Real estate trusts see shares pop on heels of Amazon report – New York Business Journal” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) CEO Marc Holliday on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 90,800 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $39.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,100 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).