Sawgrass Asset Management Boosted Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stake by $8.18 Million as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 143,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 796,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.49M, up from 652,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 76,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08M, up from 69,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,862 shares to 102,952 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 43,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,576 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

