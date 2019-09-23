Sawgrass Asset Management Boosted Holding in Fti Consulting Com (FCN) as Stock Price Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Holder Farmers Trust Co Lifted Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc Com (FCN) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.35% . The institutional investor held 12,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 8,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fti Consulting Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.58. About 167,758 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 35.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 08/03/2018 – Evolver Inc. Joins Ringtail® as a Technology Partner; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q EBITDA $72.3M; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 23/04/2018 – DJ FTI Consulting Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCN); 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING 1Q REV. $497.8M; 19/04/2018 – GEMINI – FTI CONSULTING CANADA INC WAS APPOINTED RECEIVER AND MANAGER OF ALL CO’S CURRENT AND FUTURE ASSETS, UNDERTAKINGS, PROPERTIES; 24/05/2018 – Corporate Counsel Names FTI Consulting a Top Service Provider in the Legal Industry; 09/05/2018 – Restructuring pioneer Jay Alix sues McKinsey for racketeering; 08/05/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Neal Hochberg Recognized as One of the Top 25 Consultants of 2018; 29/05/2018 – FTI Consulting: Franck Risler Named Senior Managing Director

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 5,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 26,556 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, up from 20,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.26M shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,361 shares to 74,555 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,692 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 364,741 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 0.01% or 8,531 shares in its portfolio. Sasco Capital Ct owns 152,215 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 0.17% or 6,489 shares. Cambridge reported 6,792 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 41,660 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 5,366 are owned by Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Corporation. 1,425 were reported by London Of Virginia. Cumberland Prtn Limited stated it has 127,895 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co holds 2,183 shares. Stephens Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 250 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 2.29M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 1,342 shares. Moreover, Markston Interest Llc has 1.92% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 94,895 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

