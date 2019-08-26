Sawgrass Asset Management Boosted Aci Worldwide Com (ACIW) Stake; Kellner Capital Has Increased Navigators Group (NAVG) Stake By $324,300

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Aci Worldwide Inc Com (ACIW) stake by 148.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 27,425 shares as Aci Worldwide Inc Com (ACIW)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 45,850 shares with $1.51M value, up from 18,425 last quarter. Aci Worldwide Inc Com now has $3.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 69,993 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide

Kellner Capital Llc increased Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) stake by 11.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kellner Capital Llc acquired 4,700 shares as Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)’s stock 0.00%. The Kellner Capital Llc holds 44,900 shares with $3.14M value, up from 40,200 last quarter. Navigators Group Inc now has $2.10 billion valuation. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG)

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACI Worldwide has $38 highest and $38 lowest target. $38’s average target is 34.94% above currents $28.16 stock price. ACI Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 8.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 3,566 shares to 230,152 valued at $38.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Integer Hldgs Corp Com stake by 9,650 shares and now owns 23,090 shares. Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 43,524 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Element Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 7,242 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 17,676 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 9,410 shares. Reinhart has invested 0.3% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 484,692 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 36,024 shares. Natixis Lp reported 11,104 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 7,157 shares.

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Navigators Stockholders Approve Merger with The Hartford – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Hartford to Acquire Navigators for $2.1 Billion in Cash – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigators Announces End of â€œGo-Shopâ€ Period – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.