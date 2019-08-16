Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

We are comparing Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.08 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Savara Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Savara Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Savara Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 57.86% and its average target price is $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 52.8% respectively. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.