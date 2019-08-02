Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

We are comparing Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Savara Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Savara Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Savara Inc.’s 0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Savara Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 284.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.