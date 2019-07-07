Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Both Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Demonstrates Savara Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-57.2%
|-41.5%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Savara Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 49.5% and 2.46% respectively. About 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|2.91%
|24.42%
|57.96%
|3.95%
|19.56%
|49.41%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-8.45%
|-8.92%
|-14.88%
|0%
|0%
|-3.45%
For the past year Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
