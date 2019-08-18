Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

We will be comparing the differences between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Savara Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Savara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Savara Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 83.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Savara Inc. was more bearish than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.