Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

We will be comparing the differences between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Savara Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Savara Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Savara Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 83.49% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
For the past year Savara Inc. was more bearish than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
