Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

This is a contrast between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|3.39
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Savara Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Volatility & Risk
Savara Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Savara Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 813.04% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Savara Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year Savara Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
