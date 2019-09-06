Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

This is a contrast between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.39 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Savara Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

Savara Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.22 beta. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Savara Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 813.04% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Savara Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.