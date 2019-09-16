Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|90.89
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Savara Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Savara Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Savara Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 55.5%. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Savara Inc.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.