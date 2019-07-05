Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 10.90 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Savara Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk and Volatility

Savara Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 while its Quick Ratio is 15.6. On the competitive side is, Dermira Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Savara Inc. and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively Dermira Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.88, with potential upside of 108.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Savara Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.