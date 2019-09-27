Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

As Biotechnology companies, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.31M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Savara Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 1,141,882,730.00% -45.6% -32.6% CorMedix Inc. 289,565,217.39% 0% -145.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.22 beta means Savara Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CorMedix Inc.’s 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.