Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Since Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk & Volatility

Savara Inc.’s current beta is 0.22 and it happens to be 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Savara Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 184.36% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 22.1%. 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Savara Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.