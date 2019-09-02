Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

As Biotechnology companies, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Savara Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Savara Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 0.72%. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
