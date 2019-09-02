Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

As Biotechnology companies, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Savara Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Savara Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 0.72%. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.