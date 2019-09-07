Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 22.08 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility and Risk

Savara Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. From a competition point of view, Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta which is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Savara Inc. is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.1. The Current Ratio of rival Athersys Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Savara Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Athersys Inc. has an average price target of $8.33, with potential upside of 503.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.