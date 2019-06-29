Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
|argenx SE
|120
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Savara Inc. and argenx SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-57.2%
|-41.5%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Savara Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively argenx SE has a consensus target price of $150.5, with potential upside of 6.30%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Savara Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 49.5% and 55.81% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|2.91%
|24.42%
|57.96%
|3.95%
|19.56%
|49.41%
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
For the past year Savara Inc. was more bullish than argenx SE.
Summary
argenx SE beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
