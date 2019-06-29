Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 argenx SE 120 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Savara Inc. and argenx SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Savara Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively argenx SE has a consensus target price of $150.5, with potential upside of 6.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 49.5% and 55.81% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year Savara Inc. was more bullish than argenx SE.

Summary

argenx SE beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.