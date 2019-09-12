Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 815.70 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Savara Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Savara Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Savara Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 31.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.