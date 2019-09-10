Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.48 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Savara Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

Savara Inc.’s current beta is 0.22 and it happens to be 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Savara Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Savara Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 9.4%. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 14.29% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Savara Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.