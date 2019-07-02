Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

As Biotechnology companies, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Savara Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.6 and a Quick Ratio of 15.6. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.5% and 85% respectively. 1.9% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.