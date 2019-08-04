Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is a contrast between Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Savara Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 48.5%. 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.