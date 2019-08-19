Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Both Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 68.07 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Savara Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Savara Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 23.5%. Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.