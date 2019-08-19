Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Both Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|68.07
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Savara Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Liquidity
Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Savara Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 23.5%. Savara Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.
Summary
Savara Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
