Savara Inc. (SVRA) Reaches $2.27 After 7.00% Up Move; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) SI Increased By 12.48%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) had an increase of 12.48% in short interest. AERI’s SI was 5.42 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.48% from 4.82M shares previously. With 631,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)’s short sellers to cover AERI’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 245,570 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%

The stock of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 286,296 shares traded. Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) has declined 77.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SVRA News: 09/05/2018 – SAVARA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SAVARA HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $85.0 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Savara: Interim Results From Study May Be Provided in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Savara at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 17/05/2018 – Savara 30.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 29/05/2018 – Savara Provides Update on Case Reports of Inhaled Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor for the Treatment of Nontube; 12/03/2018 – Savara Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 19; 29/05/2018 – Savara: Patient Enrollment in OPTIMA Study On Track to Complete in 3Q 2018 and Topline Results Seen 1H 2019; 09/05/2018 – Savara 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 27/03/2018 – Savara Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Savara Initiates Phase 2a Clinical Study of Molgradex for the Treatment of NTM Lung InfectionThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $85.63M company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $2.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SVRA worth $5.99M more.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aerie Pharma launches early-stage study of sustained-release implant for nAMD or DME – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Aerie (AERI) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma has $85 highest and $5200 lowest target. $67.25’s average target is 212.21% above currents $21.54 stock price. Aerie Pharma had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, August 8. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) rating on Thursday, August 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $6200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. Shares for $1.08M were bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $989.53 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 5,391 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 474,448 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability has 4,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 5,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 6.32M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 24,900 shares. First Light Asset Limited Liability stated it has 474,066 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corporation invested in 95,456 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 95,000 were reported by Altrinsic Global Advsrs Llc. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 23,379 shares. Swiss Bank owns 74,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd owns 393,500 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research holds 15,157 shares or 0% of its portfolio.