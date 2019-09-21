Savara Inc. (SVRA) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3765.27 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Savara Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Risk & Volatility

Savara Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.22 beta. In other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Savara Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 231.13% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.