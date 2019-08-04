Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparing side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

Savara Inc.’s 0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 31.6% respectively. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Savara Inc. was more bearish than Sesen Bio Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.