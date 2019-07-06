Savara Inc. (SVRA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Comparison side by side

Both Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 20.31 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Savara Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.03 beta means Savara Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. is 15.6 while its Current Ratio is 15.6. Meanwhile, NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Savara Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 average price target and a 173.97% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.5% of Savara Inc. shares and 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Savara Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.