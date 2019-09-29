Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 1,131,238,296.83% -45.6% -32.6% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 599,945,985.57% -76% -68.2%

12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Savara Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 69.8%. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Savara Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.