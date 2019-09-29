Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|2
|0.00
|27.79M
|-1.36
|0.00
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|-0.03
|15.55M
|-3.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|1,131,238,296.83%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|599,945,985.57%
|-76%
|-68.2%
Liquidity
12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Savara Inc. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Savara Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 69.8%. About 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Savara Inc.
Summary
Savara Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
