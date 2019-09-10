Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparison side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Savara Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has weaker performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.