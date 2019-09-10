Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparison side by side

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Savara Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Savara Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has weaker performance than Savara Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Savara Inc.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
